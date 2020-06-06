Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 513.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 365,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $107,324,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,063,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,397.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.15 and a 12-month high of $331.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

