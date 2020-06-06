Argent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,397.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,021.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

