Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,421,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Argo Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,122,000 after purchasing an additional 392,960 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Argo Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,308,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,058,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Argo Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Argo Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get Argo Group alerts:

ARGO opened at $34.74 on Friday. Argo Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $76.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood raised Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $403,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,515 shares of company stock worth $307,065 in the last three months.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.