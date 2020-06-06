Ashish Sharma Sells 2,708 Shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $28,217.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at $338,847.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inseego stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Inseego Corp has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inseego Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Inseego by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 255,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inseego by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 60,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Inseego by 3,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 495,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

