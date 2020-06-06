Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Aspen Technology worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,319,000 after purchasing an additional 75,132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,552,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,157 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,273,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,639,000 after purchasing an additional 139,786 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $110.32 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $2,822,818.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $677,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,336 shares of company stock worth $3,172,806 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

