Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,504 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Atkore International Group worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 33,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $942,638.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 11,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $332,431.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,909.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $31.18 on Friday. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 62.42% and a net margin of 8.25%. Atkore International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

