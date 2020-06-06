Avast PLC (LON:AVST) Insider Ulf Claesson Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Avast PLC (LON:AVST) insider Ulf Claesson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.41), for a total transaction of £1,217,500 ($1,601,552.22).

Shares of LON AVST opened at GBX 469 ($6.17) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 470.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 441.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. Avast PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 552 ($7.26).

AVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 491.90 ($6.47).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

