AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

RCEL stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $729.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.23. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AVITA MED LTD/S by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVITA MED LTD/S

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

