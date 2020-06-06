Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) Insider Nick Keveth Purchases 5 Shares

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth purchased 5 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,291 ($43.29) per share, with a total value of £164.55 ($216.46).

AVON stock opened at GBX 3,150 ($41.44) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,851.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,471.36. Avon Rubber plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,226.40 ($16.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,259.64 ($42.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 9.02 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,840 ($37.36) to GBX 3,245 ($42.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.