AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.50 by Deutsche Bank

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €24.50 ($28.49) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($26.17) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.36 ($27.16).

EPA CS opened at €20.04 ($23.30) on Thursday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.20). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.66.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

