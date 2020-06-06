Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

AXNX stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $600,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,480.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $683,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,277.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,244 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,197. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

