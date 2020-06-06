Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €170.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €170.00 ($197.67) price target by Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZO1. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €113.75 ($132.27).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €144.80 ($168.37) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.21. zooplus has a 52 week low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 52 week high of €145.60 ($169.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

