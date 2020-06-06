Banco Macro (BMA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 8th. Analysts expect Banco Macro to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BMA opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

