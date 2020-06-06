Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BANR. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of BANR opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banner will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 2,257.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

