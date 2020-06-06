Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) Insider Buys A$31,050.00 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) insider James (Jim) Hazel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.21 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,050.00 ($22,021.28).

James (Jim) Hazel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, James (Jim) Hazel bought 2,000 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.99 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,980.00 ($11,333.33).

BEN opened at A$5.66 ($4.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd has a 12-month low of A$5.32 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of A$11.74 ($8.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$8.26.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

