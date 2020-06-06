Benjamin G. S. Fowke III Sells 104,796 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Stock

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.65.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

