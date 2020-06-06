Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) General Counsel Sells $29,583.06 in Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $29,583.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $133.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.30. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,516.00.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.