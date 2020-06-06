Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND opened at $133.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -834.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $28,244.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,530.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $6,566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,306,260.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,959 shares of company stock valued at $30,605,721 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 832.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.