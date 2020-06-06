Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 700.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 643.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,028 shares in the company, valued at $17,027,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $28,244.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,530.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,959 shares of company stock worth $30,605,721 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1,516.00. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYND. Argus began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

