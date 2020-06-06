Bioventures Ltd Novartis Sells 4,088 Shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $39,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,669 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $54,875.92.

GRTX stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 3,757.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

