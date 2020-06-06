BlackRock Inc. Acquires 244,794 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $15,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,561,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $5,536,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRO shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham bought 5,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,925. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kronos Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

