BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,459 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.27% of Peoples Financial Services worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 323,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFIS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Sandra Bodnyk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,740.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $134,240. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

