BlackRock Inc. Buys 5,322 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

FMAO opened at $22.71 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $247.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.21.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,834.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $478,873.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,950 shares of company stock worth $97,907. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

