BlackRock Inc. Buys 5,579 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.54% of RBB Bancorp worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 83,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 64,194 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $263.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 406,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,225.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $247,290 in the last ninety days. 20.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

