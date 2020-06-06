BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.87% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 99,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 24,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.96. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $216.82.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIFS. ValuEngine upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

