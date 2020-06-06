BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.40% of Vir Biotechnology worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,365,000.

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,634,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $2,253,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,521.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,263 shares of company stock worth $5,877,490.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE VIR opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

