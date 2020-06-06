BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329,060 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.14% of ADMA Biologics worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.05.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 151.18%. The company had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ADMA shares. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

