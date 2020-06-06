BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.51% of Akero Therapeutics worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,015,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 379,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $653.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKRO. BidaskClub upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.