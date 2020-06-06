BlackRock Inc. Has $15.10 Million Stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.02% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,777,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $738,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAT opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 57.22 and a quick ratio of 57.22.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PHAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.