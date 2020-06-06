BlackRock Inc. Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,870,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.98% of MannKind worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 90,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,187,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 983,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 75,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $303.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.20.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

