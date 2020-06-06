BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,663 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.49% of Select Energy Services worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 499,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani bought 14,524 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,962.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,960.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Select Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

