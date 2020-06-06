BlackRock Inc. Purchases 30,819 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.31% of Village Super Market worth $15,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Village Super Market by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Village Super Market by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 43.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $458.29 million for the quarter.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

