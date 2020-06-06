BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $42.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $5.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th.

Several brokerages have commented on LORL. BidaskClub raised shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

