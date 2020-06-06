BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.20% of Northwest Pipe worth $15,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $105,543.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,317 shares in the company, valued at $468,548.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Franson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,887.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.