BlackRock Inc. Sells 139,901 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Progyny worth $15,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

PGNY opened at $24.90 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.36.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $451,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $103,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,527,193 shares of company stock valued at $115,800,940.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. Guggenheim began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

