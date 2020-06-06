BlackRock Inc. Sells 39,892 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,553,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.25% of International Game Technology worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Union Gaming Research lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.62.

NYSE IGT opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

