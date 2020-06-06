BlackRock Inc. Sells 415,655 Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,655 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.83% of Endava worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,015,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Endava by 1,545.2% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 131,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 123,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush began coverage on Endava in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. Endava PLC – has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava PLC – will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

