BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 49,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period.

BBK stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

