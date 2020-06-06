Blair William & Co. IL Invests $82,000 in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REAL. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $5,541,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RealReal by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,715,885 shares in the company, valued at $56,260,508.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,506,264 shares of company stock valued at $18,586,351. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.78. RealReal Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

