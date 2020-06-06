Blue Edge Capital LLC Purchases 717 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,021.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

