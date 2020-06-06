Bluerock Diamonds (LON:BRD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.14

Bluerock Diamonds PLC (LON:BRD)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and traded as low as $53.00. Bluerock Diamonds shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 16,963 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.65. The company has a market cap of $2.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01.

About Bluerock Diamonds (LON:BRD)

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.