BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) insider Stephen Mitchell bought 12,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £10,013.25 ($13,171.86).

LON BHI opened at GBX 78.25 ($1.03) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.01. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a one year low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 105.39 ($1.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 million and a P/E ratio of 43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

About BMO UK/PAR 0.001

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

