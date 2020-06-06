Bodycote (LON:BOY) PT Raised to GBX 590

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 590 ($7.76) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bodycote from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 682.31 ($8.98).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 717.50 ($9.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a one year high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 562.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 741.46.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.