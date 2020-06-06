Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Insider Trevor Brown Buys 972,385 Shares of Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) insider Trevor Brown bought 972,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £165,305.45 ($217,449.95).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Trevor Brown sold 3,092,057 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £680,252.54 ($894,833.65).

Braveheart Investment Group stock opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.76.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in start-up, early stage, expansion stage, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

