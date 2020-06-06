Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $28.80, approximately 145,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,359,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Brinker International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 585.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 571,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,056,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 388,793 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3,097.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 325,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.