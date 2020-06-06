British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BTLCY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. British Land has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $8.72.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

