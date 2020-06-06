Brokerages Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) will report sales of $18.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $19.87 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $18.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $79.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $107.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $131.81 million, with estimates ranging from $89.28 million to $180.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its position in OrganiGram by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in OrganiGram by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in OrganiGram by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.48 million and a P/E ratio of -8.80.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

