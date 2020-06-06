Brokerages Anticipate Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.52). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $739.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,395,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,309,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,980,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 214,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,856,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

