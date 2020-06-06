Brokerages Expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stericycle by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 56,830 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period.

Shares of SRCL opened at $63.40 on Friday. Stericycle has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.19.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

