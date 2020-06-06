Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

CATY stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,245,000 after buying an additional 56,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,335 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,198,000 after purchasing an additional 204,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

